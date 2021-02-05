NCP and Congress extend support Chakka Jam

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have extended their support to the nationwide Chakka jam (road blockade) agitation organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on February 6 to demand the repeal of the central government’s farm laws.

NCP chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said he will participate on Saturday in the agitation at Kurla east. On the other hand, Congress leaders will participate at various places in the state to support farmers.

NCP chief and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had called the Centre ‘insensitive’ over the handling of the farmers' protests, saying that if farmers leave the peaceful means of agitation, it would lead to a major crisis in the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be responsible for it.

Pawar slammed the government for erecting multi-layered barricades and concertina wires with iron nails studded on roads. He said this did not happen even during the British rule.

Congress Member of the Parliament Rahul Gandhi alleged India’s international reputation has taken a massive hit after the police denied basic amenities to agitating farmers at protest sites and around Delhi’s borders.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the party has stood firmly with the farmers who are currently protesting at the Delhi borders. He claimed that the Narendra Modi government has unleashed atrocities on the farmers stationed at the borders of Delhi.

Further, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut charged that anyone speaking the truth is being dubbed as a ‘traitor’ or ‘anti-national’ and that cases of sedition have been slapped against those criticising the government. Farmers fighting for their rights have been branded as anti-nationals or Khalistanis.

He said the farmers, who were known as ‘warriors'’ when they fought the Mughals and the British, are now being dubbed as anti-nationals when they are fighting for their rights at Delhi's borders.