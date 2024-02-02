'NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA Chhagan Bhujbal Likely To Join BJP,' Claims Activist Anjali Damania

Noted activist Anjali Damania has claimed that senior cabinet minister of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) Chhagan Bhujbal (76) is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ms Damania, who had earlier targeted Mr Bhujbal, told the FPJ on Friday that a senior BJP leader is encouraging Mr Bhujbal to walk over to the BJP so that the party is assured of OBC votes in the upcoming elections. In fact, the plan is to project Mr Bhujbal as an all-India OBC leader. However, Mr Bhujbal has said he has received no feelers from the saffron party.

Massive OBC rally at Ahmednagar

He is slated to address a massive OBC rally at Ahmednagar on Saturday to protest the issue of kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. His contention is that if Marathas are included in the OBC category the latter stand to lose a lot.

It appears that the BJP has got chief minister Eknath Shinde to woo the Marathas through Manoj Jarange Patil and now it is planning to use Mr Bhujbal to rope in OBC votes.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Zeeshan Siddique, Congress MLA from Kherwadi, is likely to quit the party and join the NCP (Ajit Pawar) along with his father Baba Siddique, who is a former Congress minister. Zeeshan has, however, denied the reports. But the city Congress is deeply worried about its leaders deserting at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner. Recently, the party suffered a blow when ex-Union minister Milind Deora quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde). Apparently, he has been promised a seat in the Rajya Sabha by Mr Shinde.