NCP accuses BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing voter

Pune: The NCP on Wednesday accused Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing the voters by distributing sarees to women in Kothrud constituency, from where he won the just-concluded Assembly election.

Patil won from Kothrud by defeating MNS candidate Kishor Shinde by over 25,000 votes in the state Assembly elections held last week. After the poll win, Patil distributed sarees to women in his constituency as a ‘Bhau-beej’ gift.

The city unit of the NCP held a demonstration at Deccan Gymkhana area of the city against the move