 NCLT Slaps Hefty Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCLT Slaps Hefty Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement

NCLT Slaps Hefty Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement

The compounding application was filed by the directors acknowledging that they had not presented the financial statements to the company’s members during the AGMs for the specified years.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
NCLT Slaps Hefty Fine On Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited For Failing To Present Financial Statement |

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has imposed a compounding fee of Rs 30,000 each on Sonya Khan and Feroz Abbas Khan, directors of Bombay Local Pictures Private Limited, after the company failed to present its financial statements at the Annual General Meetings (AGMs) for the financial years 2010-11, 2011-12, and 2012-13. In its ruling, the NCLT stated that the total fee of Rs 60,000 would serve as a sufficient deterrent to prevent the repetition of such defaults in the future.

The compounding application was filed by the directors acknowledging that they had not presented the financial statements to the company’s members during the AGMs for the specified years. The application, a copy of which is with FPJ, noted that the directors had submitted the balance sheets for the last three financial years along with the necessary challans.

FPJ Shorts
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent

The application mentioned that t the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Mumbai had not issued any show-cause notices to the company or its directors for non-compliance with Section 210 of the Companies Act, 1956. However, recognizing the oversight and in a bid to uphold good corporate governance, the Board of Directors decided to voluntarily pursue the compounding of the offence under the same section.

The directors explained that the delay in holding the AGMs within the required time frame, and the subsequent violations of Section 210(1), were accidental and inadvertent, asserting that neither the company nor its directors had any malicious or fraudulent intent.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Saki Naka-Based NRK Overseas Owner To Return ₹86 Lakhs To SPNR-Surolia Group...
article-image

NCLT thus found the company guilty of failing to lay its financial statements for the stipulated years and concluded that the Rs 60,000 compounding fee would be adequate to deter similar future lapses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Mumbai: Outing Turns Tragic As Youth Drowns In Chena Creek Near Ghodbunder In Kashimira

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition

Mumbai News: New PG Students Face Unexpected Accommodation Crisis At TISS

Mumbai News: New PG Students Face Unexpected Accommodation Crisis At TISS

Mumbai Civic Apathy: BMC Clerks Struggle With Workload Amid 41% Vacancy

Mumbai Civic Apathy: BMC Clerks Struggle With Workload Amid 41% Vacancy