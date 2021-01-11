NCB summons Mumbai's famous Muchhad Paanwala after name crops up in high profile drug case

The agency seized total contraband weighing 200 kilograms which is one of the biggest such seizures in recent time.

“The contraband was sourced from the USA and from local areas,” explaining the modus, the officer said, "The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by Karan and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states. The smuggling activity was supported by Rahila,”

Sources stated that the investigation in previous such cases has revealed that bud is being illegally imported through postal services.

Investigations of the agency in previous cases have revealed that drug-peddlers accepted the orders through websites.

The marijuana is sold for as high as Rs 5000 per gram and sent as parcels.

This is done by masquerading the goods to the courier companies. Peddlers have been declaring the parcels as health products, vitamins, herbal and Ayurveda products.

