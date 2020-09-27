NCB seizes phones of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara in connection with Bollywood drug case

This comes a day after NCB recorded recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

The NCB questioned Deepika for over five hours on Saturday and Rakul for over four hours on Friday. Meanwhile, Karishma was questioned for two consecutive days on Friday and Saturday, while Khambatta was grilled on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Bollywood drug case, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday.

The NCB has registered a case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and then found the alleged chats of drugs on the phones of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

The ED wrote to NCB to probe the drug case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.