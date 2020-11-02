NCB issues fresh summons against Deepika Padukone's manager

Actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed in a drug case, has been issued fresh summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Prakash was summoned to appear before the agency last Wednesday but has been evading the anti-drug federal agency. "Prakash was issued another summons on Sunday," confirmed a senior NCB officer.

The officer confirmed that the fresh summons was handed over to her mother. The agency has been tracking Prakash in case no. 16 after two types of drugs were seized during searches conducted at her residence last Tuesday. The apex drug law enforcement agency seized a small quantity -- 1.7 grams of hashish and three vials of CBD (cannabidiol) oil -- during the raid.

The agency has been continuing to probe about her whereabouts even as she moved court seeking anticipatory bail or pre-arrest bail. The hearing is likely to happen on Tuesday.

NCB sources stated that questioning of Prakash is important as two types of drugs have been seized and that their probe has revealed that she was in touch with another accused already arrested in the case. The agency is likely to confront the duo face to face in their ongoing drug probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB is investigating if Karishma has any role in the supply chain of the drugs which has cropped up during their probe.

The agency may take coercive action in this regard, as she has failed to present herself despite summons.

Prakash is an employee of the KWAN Talent Management agency in Mumbai. She was handling Deepika’s account and is being probed for alleged incriminating chats with the actor in which drugs were discussed.

The agency has been trying to locate her, but to no avail. Last week, the NCB sleuths asked an acquaintance of hers to enter her house on Tuesday, after which a thorough search was conducted. A notice had then been pasted at her residence, asking her to be present at the agency’s South Mumbai office at Ballard Estate.