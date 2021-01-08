NCB finds incriminating evidence against Sushant’s acquaintance

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found incriminating evidence against Sushant Singh Rajput's acquaintance Risikesh Pawar in connection with their ongoing drug-related probe.

NCB sources stated that they are looking out for Pawar who is on the run after his anticipatory bail was rejected on Thursday. “We are looking out for Pawar who has provided drugs to the late actor,” said a senior NCB officer. “We have found incriminating evidence from Pawar’s laptop and mobile phone related to the case,” Pawar was under the scanner of the agency when the probe was initiated last year. Subsequently, Pawar approached the court seeking anticipatory bail which has been rejected.

“When we reached his Chembur residence on Thursday, he was not found to be present and is on the run. In the past as well, he had obstructed our investigation by calling friends and relatives when we had searched his premises,” the officer said. Pawar has briefly worked with the actor in the past. He is under the scanner of the agency to probe violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). “He is untraceable but we are probing further,” the officer said.

The NCB has been probing one of the most talked-about cases of the year linked to the death of Rajput. The NCB has been scanning the alleged network of several drug peddlers and the source of drugs. The alleged drug consumption and trafficking with high profile personalities is seen as an extended probe in the case linked with the death of Rajput.

The agency has also kept a close watch on the drug peddling activity in areas in western suburbs such as Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Santacruz and Juhu, which is home to several Bollywood and entertainment personalities.