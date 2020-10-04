NCB deputy director who questioned Deepika Padukone in drugs case tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) KPS Malhotra, who is heading the team and was present during Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s interrogation in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Malhotra who was posted in Delhi has been camping in Mumbai to probe the drug angle in the case. He has been at the forefront in questioning Bollywood celebrities. A senior NCB officer confirmed that Malhotra tested positive on Saturday and has isolated himself.

This comes after over twenty NCB staffers testing positive who have been part of the probe. Since the past fortnight, the agency has called staffers from zonal units in other states to join them in the probe.