NCB conducts multiple raids in Mumbai; search underway at residence of popular film producer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been searching the premises of a popular film producer's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai in connection with a alleged drug case. Sources said that the producer is under the scanner for allegedly procuring drugs from one of the peddlers who has been detained by the agency.

Searches have been conducted at multiple locations such as Versova, Goregaon and in Navi Mumbai. "We have seized 6 kilograms of marijuana and mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity," said a senior NCB officer privy to the investigation. These drugs have been seized from the peddlers, and at least five suspected peddlers have been detained.