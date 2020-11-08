NCB conducts multiple raids in Mumbai; search underway at residence of popular film producer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been searching the premises of a popular film producer's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai in connection with a alleged drug case. Sources said that the producer is under the scanner for allegedly procuring drugs from one of the peddlers who has been detained by the agency.
Searches have been conducted at multiple locations such as Versova, Goregaon and in Navi Mumbai. "We have seized 6 kilograms of marijuana and mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity," said a senior NCB officer privy to the investigation. These drugs have been seized from the peddlers, and at least five suspected peddlers have been detained.
As per an ANI report, the NCB is presently conducting raids at five locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, namely Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. The searches come in the wake of NCB's crackdown on peddlers since Saturday.
One alleged drug peddler has already been arrested after the NCB conducted raids in the Andheri and Kharghar area of the city during the intervening night of 7th and 8th November.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from Pratip Salunke)
