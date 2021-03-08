NCB conducts multiple raids in Goa, Mumbai

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) of Maharashtra and Goa conducted multiple raids and caught drug peddlers including foreigners as well as seized a huge amount of drugs from their possession in Goa.

The team, led by zonal officer Sameer Wankhede conducted raids at multiple locations across Goa late on Sunday as part of an anti-narcotics drive.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Wankhede said that his team has caught drug peddlers including foreigners. The raid had been going on since morning and the team has now moved to other areas.