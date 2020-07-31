Nawazuddin Siddiqui booked over alleged molestation

Versova Police have booked Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family for alleged misbehaviour with and molestation of his daughter, following a complaint by the actor's estranged wife. Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the complainant's daughter was a minor at the time of incident.

The FIR states that the complainant's daughter was allegedly molested by the actor's brother Minhazuddin, who is said to have made the then nine-year-old child view inappropriate adult films at their house in the actor's absence. The minor had confided in her parents after they shifted to Mumbai, but the actor allegedly asked her keep mum about the incident.

While the complaint was filed on July 27, Versova Police claimed the matter was old and the actor had no role in it. Police also claimed that the alleged incident did not take place in their jurisdiction and had possibly been brought up due to the personal dispute between Siddiqui and his wife.