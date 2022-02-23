'Nawab Malik's resignation should not be taken': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after ED arrests NCP leader in money laundering case

Hours after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Nawab Malik's resignation should not be taken as there have been demand by opposition party BJP in the state demanding the NCP leader's resignation.

Sanjay Raut on his official Twitter account in a Marathi tweet wrote, "If a minister is getting pleasure from inside by deceit, then let it be. Nawab Malik's resignation should not be taken. Keep fighting and win. Kansa and Ravana were also killed. This is Hindutva. The battle has just begun. Jai Maharashtra."

The Enforcement Directorate today sought 14-day custody of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

महाविकास आघाडी से आमने-सामने नहीं लड़ सकते, इसलिए पीछे से अफजलखानी युद्ध चल रहा है, चलने दो। अ किसी मंत्री को कपट से अंदर कर आनंदित हो रहे हैं, तो होने दो। नवाबसे इस्तीफा न ले. लड़ते रहें और जीतें.

कंस और रावण भी मारे गए. यही हिंदुत्व है.

जंग अभी सुरू हुई हैं.

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 23, 2022

After his arrest, NCP president Sharad Pawar called an emergency meeting of party leaders at his residence in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:21 PM IST