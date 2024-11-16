Nawab Malik To Issue Legal Notice To BJP Leaders Over Dawood Connection Allegations

Nawab Malik | PTI

Strongly reacting to the ongoing defamation, NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Nawab Malik declared that those linking him to Dawood will face legal action. ‘I will take action,’ he asserted, adding that his position on the BJP remains unchanged. Malik made these statements in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal on Thursday. He stated “I am facing accusations of money laundering, along with false allegations of a Dawood connection and terrorism. These constant false charges are tarnishing my reputation and image. If those making these allegations do not apologise, my lawyers will send them a legal notice and take appropriate legal action, regardless of how big a leader they are.”

BJP leaders have continuously accused Nawab Malik of having a connection with Dawood. Nawab Malik is contesting the election from the Shivajinagar-Mankhurd constituency on behalf of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, which is part of the Mahayuti alliance. Despite opposition from the BJP, Ajit Pawar has fielded him as a candidate. However, against him, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has fielded the official Mahayuti candidate. Despite this, Ajit Pawar has joined Nawab Malik’s election campaign.

Malik stated that his opinion about the BJP remains the same as before. He mentioned that he would never support Yogi Adityanath’s slogan “Batenge to Katenge.” He added, “Politics based on religion will not last long. The Election Commission must take strict action.”

When asked why he is supporting Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Mahayuti alliance, despite the terrorism charges against him that led to his imprisonment, Nawab Malik replied , “When I was in jail, Ajit Pawar supported my family a lot. That is why I stand with him. My leader is Ajit Pawar. Apart from him, I do not consider anyone else in the alliance as my leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a leader, he is the Prime Minister of the country. Just because I joined the NDA does not mean my ideology has changed.” He also added that ‘he did not join Ajit Pawar out of fear. Nawab Malik does not fear anyone. These allegations keep coming, but I will not compromise for them.’

While stating that Muslim voters are wanted by everyone, but they are not given the representation they deserve, Nawab Malik accused Sharad Pawar of this he stated “Those who seek votes in the name of religion will not last. Muslim votes are sought but they are not given representation. In Hadapsar, a Muslim candidate was seeking a seat, but why did Sharad Pawar not give it to him?

While speaking about the election, Malik expressed confidence, stating that this election is the easiest one for him.