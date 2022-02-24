Nawab Malik threatened complainant to hand over 'Goawala Compound' property: ED

In its remand application against Nawab Malik in a special PMLA court yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned that Munira Plumber, who owned Goawala Compound on LBS Marg, had filed a complaint in small causes court in 1989, stating that Nawab Malik was forcing and threatening her to give her property to him.

The ED is investigating Malik over an alleged property deal with late Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim's sister.

The agency officials claimed that Malik's deal with an aide of Dawood Ibrahim Sardar Shahvali Khan and Haseena Parkar's bodyguard Salim Patel is under the ED's scanner.

Malik's arrest order of ED stated that he was arrested around 2:45 pm on Wednesday. "Malik has been found guilty of an offence punishable under PMLA," the arrest order stated.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:10 PM IST