Nawab Malik case: ED conducts survey of tenants in Goawala compound in Kurla

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday carried out a survey at the Goawala Building compound at Kurla, in order to collect details of the tenants at the premises, in connection with its ongoing probe in which the agency had last month arrested NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik.

According to the agency officials, the ED is ascertaining how many of those who are currently occupying premises in the building are genuine according to the original land owner’s record and how many of them were later introduced by Malik. The compound is in Malik’s control.

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy for usurping one Munira Plumber's ancestral property in Kurla having current market value of around Rs 300 crore. ED had launched a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides following a case registered by Nation Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood and his aides.

The ED had alleged that Plumber's property was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments Private Limited, a company owned by the family members of Nawab Malik and controlled by Nawab Malik, with active connivance of the members of Dawood Ibrahim gang including Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar. Plumber in her statement to the ED had stated that she was not aware that her property was sold to Parkar and Malik and that she had not received any consideration for the property from any person.

The ED in its remand application filed against Malik last month had stated, "Investigations have revealed that Nawab Malik introduced fake tenants in the said property to lower the registry value of this land and currently this property is under ownership of Solidus Investments Private Limited which is controlled by Nawab Malik. Inspite of lowering of the registry rate, market value as per the sale deed is Rs 3.3 crore whereas total payment made was only Rs 15 lakh by Nawab Malik."

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:26 PM IST