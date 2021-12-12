Nawab Malik asks ED to stop defaming Maharashtra government

After targeting the Narcotics Control Bureau following the drugs bust case on cruise ship Cordelia, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its selective action against party leaders. He said he is waiting with a bouquet for the ED team to visit his house in the wake of recent raids conducted on a Pune-based endowment trust that has nothing to do with the Waqf Board. Malik asked the ED to stop defaming the Maharashtra government and also told the BJP to stop its whisper campaign against him.

Malik claimed that in connection with the Waqf Board scam, an FIR will be registered against a BJP leader and he will be arrested. He said he will reveal his name soon. He said his ministry will take similar action against BJP leaders with alleged involvement in the scam.

Malik said that some “government guests” were going to come to his residence soon but he is not scared. “Gandhi lade the goron se, hum ladenge choron se (Mahatma Gandhi had fought against the British and we will fight against thieves).”

Malik recalled that the BJP earlier had claimed that the ED had conducted raids on seven Waqf Board offices. However, he denied it saying that the raids were conducted on the Pune-based endowment trust and the FIR was registered against one deputy collector.

Malik reiterated that he has invited the ED to assist the “clean up” campaign launched by the Minority Affair Department and asked it to inquire into 30,000 trusts that come under its jurisdiction. “We will extend full cooperation,” he noted.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:36 AM IST