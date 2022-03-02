Nawab Malik arrest: 'Maharashtra govt standing behind man who destroyed Mumbai,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government's support for minister Nawab Malik - who has been arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case - is unfortunate and reiterated that Malik should resign.

"What had never happened in Maharashtra or the country before, can now be seen happening here. The entire state cabinet and state govt is standing to save Nawab Malik who was involved in money laundering with bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim," Fadnavis said.

It is unfortunate that the govt whose chief is a Shiv Sena leader is standing behind somebody who destroyed Mumbai. Nawab Malik should resign, we will fight for this in the Assembly," he added.

"People whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent people who died in the Mumbai blast are being supported by the Shiv Sena-led govt. Who are they siding with? Somebody who is accused of helping Dawood Ibrahim," Fadnavis said.

Malik, state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The BJP has been aggressively demanding Malik's resignation, saying that he has no moral right to remain a minister.

