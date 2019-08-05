Nawab Malik appointed as new NCP Mumbai chief

Mumbai: Chief spokesperson of NCP, Nawab Malik has been appointed as the new Mumbai chief of the party here on Monday. Malik was appointed by Sharad Pawar as the post remained vacant after NCP's Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir joined Shiv Sena on July 25 ahead of the Maharashtra polls.

On July 31, three other NCP MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others in Mumbai. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October this year.