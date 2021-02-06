Navy official kidnapped, burnt alive by three persons in Palghar

A 26-year-old Indian Navy personnel died after he was allegedly burnt alive by his abductors on Friday. The victim had given his statement to the police before he succumbed to death later at night. The police have claimed that the deceased was abducted by three persons who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from him.

The deceased person has been identified as Suraj Kumar Dubey, who originally hails from Ranchi in Jharkhand. He had joined Indian Navy as a sailor in 2019.

According to the Gholwad police in Palghar district, on Friday evening at around 6 pm, a few locals of Vevji village in Talasari were left shocked when a man who had burn injuries, approached towards them and asked for water. The locals immediately helped him and informed the police. The police then got Dubey admitted in a local hospital and he was later shifted to another hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead on arrival at around 11:15 pm.

"Before his death, Dubey had given his statement to the police and he revealed that he was kidnapped by three unidentified persons in Chennai on Friday and was brought to the jungles in Talasari where was later set on fire after he refused to pay Rs 10 lakh to his kidnappers," said a police officer.

However, another officer supervising the probe said that the incident appears to be very mysterious and there appears to be more than what has been told by Dubey before his death. "Several aspects need to be probed such as how was he brought from Chennai to Mumbai in a day and nobody realised that he was abducted? Who were those kidnappers and why they left him burnt?" said the officer.

"We have registered a case of murder and kidnapping against unknown persons in the matter and are probing from all possible angles. We have also informed Dubey's family about his death," the officer said.

The Navy on Saturday issued a statement stating that Naval sailor, Suraj Kumar Dubey of INS Agrani, on leave from the unit was found in Palghar with 90 percent burns on the morning of 5th February. He was brought to INHS Asvini and declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered by the police.