Navy helicopter assists in recovering a body from Goa

An ALH helicopter of the Indian Navy from Naval Air Station INS Hansa assisted in locating and recovery of a body from Cape Rama on 24 Jul 2020. The request for assistance from the State Government was received at Headquarters Goa Naval Area, following which the ALH helicopter along with a Navy Microlight aircraft were deployed to aid in the search operation.
The body of the deceased was located on the coast in a rocky area inaccessible by vehicles. With the help of local citizens, the body was secured in a recovery basket attached to the rescue hoist of the helicopter and shifted to a nearby cliff to be handed over to local authorities. Air Traffic Control at INS Hansa coordinated the communication between the aircraft and locals on ground during the operation.
