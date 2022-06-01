Navsankalp Shivir: Maharashtra Congress protests against ED notice to Gandhis | AFP

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on the first day of the two-day Navsankalp Shivir on Wednesday strongly protested against the Enforcement Directorate’s notices to the party chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi claiming that it was an act of political revenge.

State unit chief Nana Patole said, ‘’ The action taken against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is only out of political hatred. No matter how many actions the BJP takes, Congress will never be afraid of their actions. The entire country is on the side of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who will never bow down to dictatorship and will fight for the country till the end.’’

Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat claimed the ED notices given to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is a matter of concern for democracy. ‘’The BJP government is working to discredit the opposition by abusing the central machinery. They have started attacking democracy by creating ethnic and religious rifts in the country.’’

State party general secretary Sachin Sawant said, ‘’ED notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi indicate that fascism is in full swing in the country. The BJP led government is deploying central investigation agencies to suppress the opposition’s voice which the Congress worker will not tolerate.’’

Former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged that BJP has been harassing the Congress leaders and it will be fought on the roads.

Meanwhile, the state party in charge HK Patil said the BJP led government at the Centre is anti-democracy, and anti-people and this government should be overthrown. ‘’The Congress has made several contributions to build a powerful and united country. But in the last 8 years, the situation in the country has changed completely. Today the politics of 'Bharat Todo' is being carried out by raising issues of caste and religion to fan communal tension in the country,’’ he noted. He added that the Congress party’s 'Bharat Jodo' campaign should challenge these destructive tendencies.

At the shivir, the participants took part in the deliberations of six various groups formed for the effective implementation of resolutions passed at the Udaipur workshop.

