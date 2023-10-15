Navratri 2023: Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police To Deploy Women Undercover Officers In Plain Clothes To Crackdown On Eve-Teasers

An idol of goddess Durga is being carried in Bhayandar on October 14, 2023. | FPJ

Individuals who tend to behave inappropriately with the women at any raas-garba venue during the festive season of Navratri, will have to spend the Navratri night in police lock-up. The reason being that the lady they target might turn out to be an on-duty cop in plain clothes.

In a bid to root out the menace of eve-teasing during the nine nights of Navratri, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has formed special squads comprising inspectors and constables to tackle the situation in case any “Romeo” indulges in eve-teasing and passing lewd comments on women.

Trapping eve-teasers and mischief mongers

Not only the policemen, even their women counterparts will be attired in civil and even traditional dresses to mingle and crisscross in the crowds acting as decoys to trap eve-teasers, mischief mongers and also other pretty thieves who cash-in the opportunity to steal valuables.

“Those found behaving indecently, especially with women folk at the festive venues, will be dealt with strictly,” said ACP Deepali Khanna. Citizens can report against any type of nuisance mongers on 112 or control room numbers 7021995352 and 8657936942.

Elaborate security measures

The MBVV police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Navratri festivities. Apart from 1,359 police personnel including 273 officials, a platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 250 home guards have been roped in to keep a hawk’s eye during the ongoing 9-day festivities which commenced on Sunday.

This year community garba-dandiya festivities will be held at 1,267 at locations out of which 519 and 629 will install idols and photo of goddess Durga. Forty four venues will witness Ghatasthapana – a ritual in which attractively decorated traditional earthen pots are worshipped after placing an oil lamp, the flame of which is kept burning non-stop for the nine days of the Navratri festival to symbolise the source of life. This apart from thousands of households observing the utsav and private venues where raas-garba is organised at a larger scale political parties and housing societies.

