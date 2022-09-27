e-Paper Get App
Navratri 2022: Mumbai Police prohibit taking pics, videos of floating idols during immersion

Order reasoned that such visuals may outrage religious feelings

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
Navratri 2022: Mumbai Police prohibit taking pics, videos of floating idols during immersion | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Citing that visuals showing Maa Durga idols floating or half-submerged in water may outrage religious feelings, the Mumbai police on Monday issued a prohibitory order. The promulgation restricts taking photographs or videos of such adrift idols.

According to the order issued by deputy commissioner of police (Operations) Sanjay Latkar, Durga Mata idols will be immersed from October 5-7. Some of the half-dissolved idols drift ashore during high tide or float in lake water. “Some people take photographs, videos of such idols lying ashore or being taken by BMC workers for re-immersion. They publish or circulate such photographs or videos which may outrage religious feelings and may result in disturbance of peace and tranquility,” the order stated.

In said circumstances, immediate measures are necessary to prohibit taking, publishing and circulating such photographs or videos after immersion. There is sufficient ground to prohibit it under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for immediate prevention as a speedy remedy, the order added.

The restriction will be in effect from October 5-7.

