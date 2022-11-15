e-Paper Get App
Amravati MLA Navneet Rana moves court to stay NBW proceedings against her

The case before the magistrate court concerns her allegedly using forged and fabricated documents to secure a caste certificate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Navneet Rana moves court to stay NBW proceedings against her | File Photo
Mumbai: Independent legislator from Amravati constituency Navneet Rana has filed an application before the sessions court seeking that the non-bailable warrant (NBW) proceedings against her by a magistrate court in the city be stayed.

The case before the magistrate court concerns her allegedly using forged and fabricated documents to secure a caste certificate. This document was allegedly used to contest elections from her reserved constituency.

In her plea, the MP alleged that the magistrate was in a hurry to proceed with the case. Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani told the sessions court on Tuesday, during the hearing of her plea, that the Mulund Police Station, where the case is registered, will maintain the status quo in the matter until Saturday, November 19, that is, not arrest her till then, as the police station is expected to file its report before the court on Nov. 19.

The magistrate court issued the fourth NBW against her on November 7 after she had not remained present for the case to proceed. The first NBW was issued on August 22.

The magistrate had rejected her plea for a clean chit

The magistrate had rejected her plea for a clean chit in the case and directed that she be present for the framing of charges. The case would proceed against her after this step. She had, however, been absent before the court thereafter, leading to the issuance of the repeated NBWs.

On the last date, the magistrate had ordered the immediate execution of the warrant. The police station had sought time to execute the warrant, but the court had rejected its plea.

