Navi Mumbai Man Embarks On 25,000km Bike Trip To UK

Navi Mumbai: A resident of Navi Mumbai on Thursday embarked on a 25,000-kilometre motorcycle journey to London. Yogesh Alekari said he wants to promote road safety and the age-old Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World Is One Family).

Transport Department officials flagged of the expedition from Mumbai Central, in the presence of Alekari’s family and well-wishers.

24 countries in 120-day expedition

Alekari, a keen motorcyclist who has undertaken several journeys in India, will cover 24 countries in the course of his 120-day expedition.

Due to the closure of borders with Pakistan, China, and Myanmar, he will airlift his motorcycle to Iran before resuming his journey towards London. After reaching London Alekari will start his return journey to Iran, then airlift the bike to New Delhi.

Alekari said he has arranged Rs25 lakh to fund the journey, which he believes will be sufficient for the duration of the trip.

