Navi Mumbai's Ramsheth Thakur Public School holds annual sports meet | Sourced photo

The 12th annual sports meet of Ramsheth Thakur Public School of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan at Kharghar was held with great enthusiasm on Sunday. The meet was inaugurated on Sunday by the chairman of the organization, former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

Some students formed pyramids and performed yogasanas giving a myriad view to the audience.

In the sports meet, events like 100, 200 and 400 meters of race, cricket, quorum, chess, and volleyball were held and the students performed brilliantly.

The prize distribution ceremony was concluded in the presence of Thakur and MLA Prashant Thakur. The vice president of the organization YT Deshmukh, Former House Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation Paresh Thakur, Principal Raj Aloni Officials, teachers and others were present along with him.

