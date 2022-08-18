Navi Mumbai's civic body to hold next Lokshahi Day on September 5 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the Lokshahi Din on September 5, 2022. The applicants have been advised to submit copies of their complaints, suggests, etc. by August 22 in the prescribed format.

Lokshahi Din is held by civic bodies every month wherein they address the complaints and other appeals sent by the residents.

The civic body has said that the applicant has to submit their complaints to respective ward offices and department before they are considered for Lokshahi Day.

Additionally, during the Lokshahi Day, applications related to justice, revenue, appeals and services and establishment matters will not be accepted.

The NMMC has also announced that applications not adhering to the prescribed format, they will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.