Navi Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad Unit Arrests 3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Staying In Taloja

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, who were found to be in touch with their relatives and friends in their home country through IMO app, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Interestingly, when the police intercepted them, they did not have any documents of their original nationality. The accused proposed procuring the documents from their relatives through social media apps, which the officials accepted.

About The Case

As per sources, the ATS Navi Mumbai Unit received information that a few illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were staying at Taloja. A police team intercepted the three immigrants – Shozib Shaikh, Amina alias Rani Shaikh and Reshma Zaman Mulla – who furnished their Aadhaar cards as identity. They were escorted to the ATS office where, during interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshis and revealed that they left their country due to poverty. They also confessed to obtaining Aadhaar card and PAN cards and passport to hide their original identities.

On checking their mobile phones, the police found numbers of Bangladeshi nationals in their contact list on the IMO app and WhatsApp. Their Facebook accounts also had Bangladeshi friends. However, they could not produce their original documents and proposed getting them from relatives on the social media apps, to which the cops agreed.

The documents included birth registration certificate, Bangladeshi bank documents and passports, which were taken into custody by the police by printing them. A case was registered against the three accused last week.