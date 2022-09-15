Navi Mumbai:Man held for HBT cases, gold worth Rs 28 lakh recovered

Palghar: Four held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh | File Photo

Twenty house-breaking theft (HBT) cases have been solved with the arrest of a 45-year-old man in Thane district, a Navi Mumbai police station official said on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said these HBT cases were registered in Rabale and Khoparkhairane police stations. The investigation was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch. The probe began after gold jewellery worth Rs 10.85 lakh was stolen from a home on August 26, he said.

''Santosh Trimbak Dhanghav is from Kalwa. We have recovered 602 grams of gold worth Rs 28.32 lakh. Twenty HBT cases have been solved with his arrest, which was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch,'' Singh said.

