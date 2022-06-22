Navi Mumbaikars celebrate World Yoga Day enthusiastically

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, Vashi. The event was inaugurated by Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre. This year, the 'International Yoga Day' was celebrated on the concept of 'Yoga for Humanity' in India as announced by the Ministry of Ayush.

NMMC in collaboration with CIDCO and The Art of Living organized a special event on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Yoga Day event was attended by a large number of schools, college students as well as young and old citizens, and women.

In the last 2 years, the whole world has come to a virtual standstill due to the outbreak of Covid epidemic. In the meantime, the whole world has come to realize the importance of yoga for the human body.

The United Nations has declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, as yoga has a unique significance in Indian culture and has been able to convince the world of the importance of yoga.

The International Yoga Day was attended by more than 800 government office bearers from the NMMC area, staff, college students as well as office bearers and followers of various yoga institutes.

“CIDCO and The Art of Living provided excellent support and assistance in completing the Yoga Day,” said a senior NMMC official.