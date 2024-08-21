Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following Badlapur Abuse Incident

Ravindra Sawant |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Zilla Congress has sought from Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC) to undertake a thorough survey about the security measures within the city's private as well as municipal schools.

The request has been made by the party in wake of the sexual abuse of two minor students in a school at Badlapur. Two four year old girls were sexually abused by the sweeper of the school on August 13. The incident became public on August 16 and the accused was arrested on August 17.

In a letter addressed to the municipal commissioner on Wednesday, the party has highlighted the utmost urgency to get the inspection done. “Recently there has been repeated instances of rapes and sexual assaults, especially on school going children. It is necessary that the local administration take note of the incidents and ensure that there are adequate safety measures within school. NMMC should conduct a survey of every school in its jurisdiction,” said party member Ravindra Sawant.

Civic administration has been specifically asked to check for whether each of the schools have placed CCTV cameras and whether these cameras are operational as well as monitoring important locations of the building. The party has also sought for a check on the number of male and female employees hired within each school. NMMC has been asked to ascertain whether female attendants are present in school buses as well as while assisting children to washrooms.

“Since there are a considerable number of schools both public as well as those managed by NMMC it is necessary that the civic body spend some time in determining the security measures in each of these institutes. It's not just about the safety of girl students; there have been instances of male students subjected to inappropriate behaviors. To ensure that the Badlapur incident is not repeated in the city, the NMMC commissioner should immediately conduct a site visit of each of the schools and identify if there are any lacunas in the safety measures,” said the party worker.