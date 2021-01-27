Navi Mumbai: Youth jumps off Vashi bridge after argument with girlfriend; rescued by cops

An alert beat marshal attached to the Vashi police helped save the life of a 20-year-old youth, with the help of some fishermen. The youth had jumped off Vashi bridge on Tuesday night after a minor quarrel with his girlfriend. The woman in question had been seen crying after the youth jumped off the bridge. They were later handed over to their family after counseling.

Police said that around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, the police control room had received a call, stating that a person had jumped off the bridge. The control room alerted the beat marshal in Vashi, who promptly reached the site.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector of Vashi police station said that the beat marshal, Mahesh Sutar and a local fisherman had reached the spot. When they reached Vashi bridge, a 21-year-old girl identified as Gayatri Dhanraj Chauhan, a resident of Mumbai was spotted crying there. She informed the beat marshal that the man (identified as Ravi Pappu Reddi, a resident of Ganesh Chawl in Mankhurd) had jumped off the bridge after their argument.

Sutar along with his friend, Avinash Jaiswal started searching, and finally rescued the youth. They were brought in at the police station and their parents were called in. “After counseling both of them, they were handed over to their parents,” said Dhumal.