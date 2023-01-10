e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 'Young India Run 2023' to be held in Panvel on Dec 12

Navi Mumbai: 'Young India Run 2023' to be held in Panvel on Dec 12

The 5 km run will start at 6 am near Wadale Lake in the city and the first 500 people who complete the race will be awarded an attractive T-shirt and a medal.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 'Young India Run 2023' to be held in Panvel on Dec 12 |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and National Youth Day, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Panvel has organized 'Young India Run 2023' in Panvel on Thursday, January 12.

Event organized under guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur and former House Leader Paresh Thakur

The event is organized under the guidance of Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur and former House Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation Paresh Thakur.

The 5 km run will start at 6 am near Wadale Lake in the city and the first 500 people who complete the race will be awarded an attractive T-shirt and a medal.

Contact details for participation:

In order to participate in the event, one can Rohit Jagtap at 8691930709, Akshay Singh at 9820838851, Devanshu Prabhale at 8433513540 and Ajinkya Bhide at 8850644207.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges citizens to use water vigilantly
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: Studied 12 hours a day, got off social media, Mumbai girl sacrificed...

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: Studied 12 hours a day, got off social media, Mumbai girl sacrificed...

Western Railway to run two special slow local trains for TATA Mumbai Marathon on January 15

Western Railway to run two special slow local trains for TATA Mumbai Marathon on January 15

Palghar: Rural hospital upgradation faces delay, awaits PWD nod

Palghar: Rural hospital upgradation faces delay, awaits PWD nod

Cyrus Mistry accident: HC questions position of person who filed plea seeking stringent charges...

Cyrus Mistry accident: HC questions position of person who filed plea seeking stringent charges...

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar writes to civic chief; demands discussion on budget

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar writes to civic chief; demands discussion on budget