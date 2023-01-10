Navi Mumbai: 'Young India Run 2023' to be held in Panvel on Dec 12 |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and National Youth Day, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Panvel has organized 'Young India Run 2023' in Panvel on Thursday, January 12.

Event organized under guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur and former House Leader Paresh Thakur

The event is organized under the guidance of Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur and former House Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation Paresh Thakur.

The 5 km run will start at 6 am near Wadale Lake in the city and the first 500 people who complete the race will be awarded an attractive T-shirt and a medal.

Contact details for participation:

In order to participate in the event, one can Rohit Jagtap at 8691930709, Akshay Singh at 9820838851, Devanshu Prabhale at 8433513540 and Ajinkya Bhide at 8850644207.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges citizens to use water vigilantly