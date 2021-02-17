Navi Mumbai: Working on Zero Waste model, NMMC ropes in NGO to reach slums -- see pics

Working on the ‘Zero Waste’ model, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is successfully managing waste in at least five slum areas of the city. The civic body has roped in an NGO for collection, segregation and composting of wastes.

Eyeing on rank one in the cleanliness survey, the NMMC administration is taking every step. Recently, the civic body signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Stri Mukti Sangathan (SMS), an NGO that works to empower women to manage waste in slum areas.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, it is mandatory to segregate dry and wet waste at home and put it separately in the municipal waste bins. NMMC with the team of SMS is creating awareness among citizens who collect waste every day in slum areas.