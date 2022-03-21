Navi Mumbai: 'Women only' Holi event to be organized in Panvel on March 22

Panvel: Rangpanchami Event Celebration will be organized tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, by Krantijyot Mahila Vikas Foundation, a pioneer for women in Panvel.

The Krantijyoti Women Development Foundation, Panvel is organizing a Rangpanchami celebration for women at a ground adjacent to Pillai Girls School in sector 16 in New Panvel on Tuesday. The day-long event will see a number of activities for visiting women.

Krantijyoti Women Development Foundation has been working for women in Panvel area for a long time and the Rangpanchmi celebration is one of them. Rupali Shinde, President of the Society said that women can participate in a number of fun games and enjoy the DJ.

“The event will be held on March 22 from 10 am to 4 pm and will include live DJs as well as fun games and a welcome drink,” said Shinde. She added that for the first time such an event is being organized in Panvel. “This event is organized for women only and women should participate in it in maximum number,” Shinde.

She has appealed for registration by calling 8652414343 for admission. However, a small charge of Rs 100 will be taken for participating in the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:47 AM IST