 Navi Mumbai: Woman Raped On Promise Of Marriage By Panvel Man; 3 Of Family Booked
Navi Mumbai: Woman Raped On Promise Of Marriage By Panvel Man; 3 Of Family Booked

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against three members of a family for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against a man and his parents.

He said the man allegedly raped the woman at different locations between October 2023 and May 2024, and the family later rejected the woman, citing her caste, and insulted her.

