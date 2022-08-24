Navi Mumbai: Woman molested in a cab, misses flight as she goes to file complaint | FPJ

The Kharghar police have registered a case of molestation against a 32-year-old man for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately while travelling in a private cab from Pune to Mumbai last month. The woman had approached the police at the time but missed her flight due to a detour to the police station.

As per the woman's complaint, she had an early morning flight around 4.10 am from Mumbai to Dubai on July 31. She was going to Muscat along with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She took the sharing cab for Mumbai around 10 pm on July 30 at Swargate in Pune. A few more passengers were travelling in the cab.

Around 1.55 am on July 31, when the cab was crossing Kharghar, the woman realised that a man sitting in the rear seat was touching her inappropriately. She alerted the cab driver and asked him to take the cab to a police station. The driver took her to the Vashi police station where details of the accused – Pune resident Rahul Babu Gaikwad – were taken and he was let off as the woman was in a hurry to take her flight. However, by the time she reached the airport, the flight had taken off.

Later the woman approached the Kharghar police station and registered a complaint on August 13.

