 Navi Mumbai: Woman killed, minor injured after speeding pickup van rams into them in Ulwe
Navi Mumbai: Woman killed, minor injured after speeding pickup van rams into them in Ulwe

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
The vehicle which caused the mishap | FPJ

A 45-year-old woman died and an 8-year-old kid received injuries after a speeding pickup van hit two autorickshaws and motorbikes in Ulwe node on Wednesday night.

The driver of the pickup van was arrested by the NRI Coastal police.

Woman was walking on the road

According to police, the deceased woman identified as Savitribai Gogi was walking along the road when the pickup van hit two autorickshaws and one motorbike, and later dragged her.

After the accident, passers-by took the injured to the hospital. But the woman succumbed to her injury before she was admitted. Meanwhile, the kid is undergoing treatment.

A case of rash driving and negligence was registered against the pickup van driver Vicky Raju Singh and he was arrested.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 2, including minor, stone Airoli man to death over dispute; arrested
article-image

