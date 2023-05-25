 Navi Mumbai: Woman held for running sex racket in Seawoods, 2 girls rescued
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Woman held for running sex racket in Seawoods, 2 girls rescued

Navi Mumbai: Woman held for running sex racket in Seawoods, 2 girls rescued

Arrest took place after social worker laid trap with colleague’s help; police caught suspect red-handed

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) arrested a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly running a sex racket. She was luring customers by sending photos of girls on WhatsApp. The woman was caught in Seawoods when she came to deliver two girls. The police rescued both girls who were forced into flesh trade and arrested the woman Bharti alias Dipti Jadhav, a resident of Nerul.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the woman was running a prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas for the past three months.

Social worker laid a trap

Atul Madhusudhan, 29, a social worker from Prakriti Trust, received information that Jadhav was running a sex racket and reaching out to customers through social media. Madhusudhan laid a trap with the help of his colleague. Madhusudhan’s friend chatted with the woman and agreed to pay ₹4,000 after the woman shared four photos of two girls.

As decided, both girls were to be dropped at Flamingo Point along Palm Beach Road in Nerul. On May 18, around 2.50pm, the woman came with two girls. The dummy customer sent by the social worker gave ₹4,000 to the woman. Meanwhile, a team of AHTC who was already there caught the woman red-handed. The money given to her was taken and the serial number was checked. It was the same which was given by the dummy customer. A case was registered under relevant sections of the India Suppression of Immoral Traffic Act (SITA).

