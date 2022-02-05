Navi Mumbai: Within two weeks of launch, CIDCO receives over 10,000 applications for housing scheme in Taloja

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has received an overwhelming response for its housing scheme in Taloja. The planning agency has already received 10,000 applications for 5,730 houses.

The scheme was launched on Republic Day and very soon these houses will be available at the Taloja node for economically weaker section (EWS) and general categories.

Within two weeks of the launch of the scheme, more than 10,000 home seekers have registered with the CIDCO for a dream home. The housing scheme was launched on January 26 to mark the 73rd Republic Day while the registration process began on January 27.

As per the public relations department of CIDCO, apart from queries, the response from home buyers is quite good.

“The housing scheme consists of 1,524 houses for EWS and 4,206 houses for the general category,” said the public relations department, adding that the EWS category home buyers will get a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakhs under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development and Guardian Minister of Thane, had praised CIDCO for consistently providing affordable housing in Navi Mumbai.

Taloja Node is one of the fastest-growing nodes in Navi Mumbai and it has connectivity with the Mumbai-Pune expressway, Railways, and CIDCO's Metro Project.

The node will get connected to CBD Belapur after the operation of the Metro rail project. The node also housed schools, degree colleges, places of worship, hospitals, community centres, hostels among others.

CIDCO has planned to make available 90,000 houses in Navi Mumbai through its mega housing scheme which will a part of PMAY. Of the total, 90,000 houses, 53,000 will be constructed under EWS and 47,000 in the LIG category.

The details of online registration and other procedures of the housing scheme are available at https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. Citizens can submit online till February 25, 2022. The deadline for online deposit of fees is February 25, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:13 PM IST