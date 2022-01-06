Navi Mumbai: With 2151 new Covid cases, NMMC records highest number daily cases since outbreak of pandemic

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The satellite city found a total of 2151 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to over 6700. However, one-third of the infected persons are isolated at home.

Abhijit Bangar said that despite the rise in the number of cases, the requirement of oxygen is within control. However, the civic body has already activated all the Covid care centres and keeps ready oxygen to tackle the rising number of cases.

During the second wave, the city witnessed a maximum of 1540 cases which were the highest so far. However, the highest daily number was breached on Thursday with 2151 cases. At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC area is 6758.

Civic chief Bangar said that we are checking the level of requirements of oxygen. "We are expecting more cases in days to come and accordingly, we have activated all COVID care centres and also restarted the newly set up oxygen plants at four places," said Bangar. He added that more than 1200 oxygen beds are ready.

At present, the civic body is conducting around 12,000 to 13000 tests per day. "Around 60 percent tests are Rapid Antigen and 40 percent tests are RTPCR," said Bangar, adding that people are themselves approaching for tests at railway stations and other centres.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:55 PM IST