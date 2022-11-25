Navi Mumbai: Winter brings cheer; green veggies, fruits flood markets | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: A good supply of green vegetables in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has further brought down the prices in both wholesale and retail markets. Cauliflower, which was being sold at around Rs80 per kg is now available at just Rs30 per kg in the retail market. Similarly, leafy vegetables like spinach have come down to just Rs10 per bunch which had reached Rs50 per bunch in October.

An APMC trader said that consumers wait the whole year to get green, leafy vegetables during winter, and it's a good time to eat well as the supply has gone up by nearly 30%, majorly bringing down the prices.

On Thursday, 590 trucks and tempos laden with vegetables arrived at APMC. “There is a good supply of cauliflower, tomato, carrot and capsicum,” said an administrative officer from the market, adding that there will be a good supply for at least two more months. “The price of spinach and other leafy vegetables will dip further as the season has just started,” said Shankar Pingle, director of the APMC vegetable market.

Similarly, the APMC Vashi has also been receiving a huge supply of oranges. The minimum price is Rs200 for a box containing eight dozen oranges. “Around 2,000 quintals of oranges are arriving at the market every day,” said an APMC administrative official, adding that the minimum buying price of orange per kg in wholesale is Rs18 to Rs26 and a maximum of around Rs46.

The Vashi APMC receives oranges from Amravati, Ahmednagar and Vidarbha. At present, the wholesale market is receiving more than 20 trucks every day. The price of strawberries is also falling and the fruit now costs Rs150 to Rs300 per kg.

