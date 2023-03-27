Navi Mumbai will be developed as 'startup hub', says DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai will be developed as a startup hub, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the groundbreaking ceremony of Maharashtra State Skill University (MSSU) building and an industrial training institute on Monday at Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra should emerge as factory of India: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the majority of the countries are looking for an alternative of China, and Maharashtra should emerge as the factory of India by generating skilled manpower. “Our aim must be to grow as a trillion-dollar economy for which apart from production, there is a need of skilled manpower,” he stressed. He added that Maharashtra is the first state to combine ITI and industry on a large scale. “In the next ten-fifteen years, there will be huge opportunities for industry and employment,” he said.

The MSSU is located around one km from Panvel railway station and will be spread over 17.5 acres of land. Students will get an opportunity to study in five disciplines. There will be a central library built on a 4000 sq meter area. The university will be fully digilalise with state-of-the-art facilities.

At the event, Deputy CM Fadnavis informed a building is ready in Ratnagiri and the state government will soon inaugurate a skill development sub-centre. “All necessary provisions have been made in the budget to provide all kinds of excellent facilities for it is. Lack of funds will not stop it under any circumstances,” said Fadnavis.

Governor Bais explains importance of skill development

During the event, Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra appealed to corporates, educational institutions, industries, NGOs and other private agencies to come forward and support the state government in developing skills among youths. “The Skill India Mission launched by the government aims to create over 40 crores skilled manpower by training them in skills of their choice. A skilled human resource is essential for inclusive growth but government agencies and systems alone cannot accomplish this task,” the governor said.

He added that there is a large population of English Speaking in this area and they have the potential to meet the skill needs of the nation and the world at large. “What is needed is accurate and adequate skill development and training, which can transform this force into the largest source of technically skilled manpower,” said Governor Bais.