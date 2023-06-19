Navi Mumbai: Wife Finds Dead Body Of Missing Husband Inside His Car Parked in New Panvel

Representational image

The body of a man who was missing for the past two day was found in his car in New Panvel on Monday afternoon. The door of the car was closed from inside and the man was sitting on the driver's seat. Khandeshwar police registered a case of sudden death and started an investigation.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Khushalchand Sharma, 44, a resident of New Panvel and he was found in front of Utsav Bar in sector 17 in Panvel around 1 pm. According to police, the man had not returned home and his wife was searching for him for the last two days.

Wife spots husband's car at Sector 17

On Monday afternoon, the wife of the deceased was crossing from sector 16 to sector 17 when she noticed her husband's car was parked along the road. When she checked from outside, she saw her husband was lying idle on the driver seat of the car.

With the help of others, the door of the car was opened and she found her husband dead. The Khandeshwar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Victim lost his job, became an alcoholic

“ADR has been registered and the body was sent for the postmortem. We will get to know the exact reason for this only after the postmortem,” said an official from Khandeshwar police station. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and checking CCTV footage of the area.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Sharma had lost his job during the lockdown and remained unemployed since then. Later, he developed an addiction to alcohol and sustained two heart attacks in the past.