Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 92.24 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 3178.36 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 59.6 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 74.9 mm, 88.1 mm, 106.00 mm, and 132.6 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 92.24 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 4.22 pm in Navi Mumbai today and the waves will reach a height of 02.85 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morabe Dam

Rainfall - 93.02 mm

Total Rainfall - 3835.02 mm

Dam Level - 88.00 mtr

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy spells and thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 82.26 mm, 103.52 mm and 90.59 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

