Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 73.78 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 2695.90 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 57.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 64.90 mm, 88.00 mm, 94.60 mm, and 63.70 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 73.78 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 12.48 pm in Navi Mumbai today and the waves will reach a height of 4.56 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morabe dam

Rainfall - 23.80 mm

Total Rainfall - 3222.60 mm

Dam Level - 85.70 mtr

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai. IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 30.74 mm, 64.97 mm and 64.05 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.56 metres is expected at 12.48 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.72 metres is likely to occur at 6.52 pm today.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:04 AM IST