Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 19.84 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city has received a total of 2891.88 mm rainfall so far this season.

Whereas the twin city recievied 19.84 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours.

Belapur received 38.20 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 39.10 mm, 06.30 mm, 08.20 mm and 07.40 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday by Navi Mumbai was 74.90 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Mumbai and suburbs will experince moderate rain with occasional intense spell and gusty winds at times.

Tide timings:

High Tide

1702 hours 3.23 metre

Low tide

2331 hours 1.28 metre

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 19.74 mm, 16.36 mm and 15.92 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the deep depression centring over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh will weaken into a depression during the next six hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Deep depression lay centred at 05.30 hrs IST of September 14, 2021, over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh about 50 km west-northwest of Jharsiguda and about 130 km south-southeast of Ambikapur. To weaken into a depression during the next six hours," tweeted IMD.

Earlier on Monday, IMD informed that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast bringing heavy rains in several parts of the west coast and Central India.

It also issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts of Odisha due to heavy rains.

