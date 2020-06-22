Navi Mumbai Weather Update: NMMC shares monsoon estimates for Vashi, Belapur, Nerul and Airoli

Monsoon showers lashed Navi Mumbai on Sunday bringing much-needed relief to people discomforted by sultry weather.
In the last 24 hours, Belapur recorded 01.20 mm of rain. Airoli and Nerul recorded 14.60 mm, 00.60 mm of rain, respectively. Meanwhile, Koparkhairne recorded 19.20 mm of rain. The average rain from 8.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday by NMMC was moderate 08.48 mm.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers.
It said the Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places. The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.