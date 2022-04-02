Navi Mumbai: Waterman Dr. Rajendra Singh raises concern about destruction of wetlands in Uran with Divisional Commissioner

Waterman of India, Dr. Rajendra Singh took a serious view of the destruction of wetlands and mangroves in Uran under the guise of infrastructure development and took up cudgels on behalf of environmental lovers of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) asking the authorities to act to save the environment.

Dr Singh, spearheading the Virasat Bachao Yatra of Mumbai and MMR focusing attention on saving water resources, was stunned when he came to know about the wetland and mangrove destruction and depletion of the fishing community’s source of survival in the coastal areas.

Dr Singh asked Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vilas Patil to take a serious look into the issues of saving mangroves, wetlands, and fishing zones that have been under constant attack under the guise of infrastructure development.

Dr Singh suggested to the commissioner to adopt at least one river under his commissionerate and conserve it. “We will all stand with you to make the campaign a success,” he said. Patil readily agreed.

Patil, who also heads the High Court-appointed Mangroves and Wetland Committees, said he would soon call for a meeting of all concerned officials such as collectors, the environment department, CIDCO, and civic bodies to discuss and work out a coordinated action plan. He would also involve the environment-focused NGOs, he said.

Dr Singh appreciated, what he called, the good work being done by NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Prartishtan (SEAP) by constantly campaigning against the destruction of mangroves, wetlands, and hills.

During the meeting, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar drew the attention of Dr Singh and the Konkan Commissioner to the destruction of Mangroves and wetlands by NMSEZ and JNPT and the non-compliance of even the High Court appointed committees.

